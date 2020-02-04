Business Novaland fares well in 2019 Novaland published its consolidated financial statement for the fourth quarter of 2019, announcing that its post-tax profit hit 3.38 trillion VND.

Business VietJet Air to launch New Delhi-Da Nang in May Budget carrier VietJet Air will begin direct flights from the central city of Da Nang to New Delhi in India from May 14, with five flights per week.

Business Vietnam invests 3.97 million USD abroad in January The latest updates from the Foreign Investment Agency revealed that Vietnam invested 3.97 million USD abroad in January, more than three times higher than the same month last year.