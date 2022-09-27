Assistant Deputy PM prosecuted for allegedly taking bribes
Criminal proceedings were launched against Nguyen Quang Linh, Assistant Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, on September 27 for allegedly taking bribes in the scandal related to COVID-19 repatriation flights.
Nguyen Quang Linh, Assistant Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, is prosecuted for allegedly taking bribes in the scandal related to COVID-19 repatriation flights. (Photo: congannhandan.com.vn)
It was the latest move by the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Security Agency as part of the ongoing probe into the case of "giving and taking bribes; abusing position and power while performing duties, and obtaining property by false pretenses" that occurred at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in Hanoi and other cities and provinces.
Linh, born 1974, was arrested while a search was conducted at his residence and workplace on the same day.
Further investigations into the case are underway./.