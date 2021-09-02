World CPTPP ministers agree to set up e-commerce subcommittee Participants at a ministerial-level talks of the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on September 1 agreed to set up a subcommittee on e-commerce toward boosting trade through digitalisation.

World Thailand exerts efforts to re-open economy The night curfew in dark-red zones in Thailand to curb the spread of COVID-19 may be shortened or lifted depending on the pandemic situation, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on September 1.

World Laos extends lockdown orders for ninth time The Lao Government has decided to extend its lockdown order for two more weeks from September 1 amid the rising number of COVID-19 infections.

World Lao newspaper hails Vietnam's achievements, Laos-Vietnam ties The PathetLao Daily on September 1 published on the front page an editorial hailing Vietnam's achievements and the Laos-Vietnam relationship on the occasion of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).