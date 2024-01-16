On the opening days of 2024, Vietnam News Agency held an interview with Australian Ambassador to Vietnam, Andrew Goledzinowski, on the opportunities and potential to boost bilateral cooperation in fields of the two countries’ respective strengths.

Ambassador Goledzinowski said 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Australia – Vietnam diplomatic relations with a number of important visits to Vietnam, reflecting the importance of Vietnam and the bilateral relations.

Hailing Vietnam’s diplomatic achievement in the past year, the Ambassador also spoke highly of Vietnam’s foreign policy of diversifying its relationships and building resilience in the national interest and expressed hope to upgrade relations with Vietnam in the near future.

Regarding investment ties, Ambassador Goledzinowski revealed areas that Australia wants to strengthened cooperation with Vietnam, namely education, mining and telecommunications.

Another pillar of cooperation in the bilateral ties he mentioned was “green energy transition,” a field that has been increasingly intensified between Australia and Vietnam in recent time.

Ambassador Goledzinowski also acknowledged headwinds in the global economy in 2023 and particular challenges facing Vietnam. However, he also voiced optimism that some macro-conditions will ease in 2024 and Vietnam will benefit from that./.

VNA