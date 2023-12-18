ASEAN Thailand's tourism sector targets Saudi Arabian market The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set an ambitious target to double the number of tourist arrivals from Saudi Arabia next year, basing on new partnerships with large travel companies and airlines, reported the Bangkok Post.

World Indonesia plans fifth COVID-19 vaccine dose to high-risk groups The Indonesian Ministry of Health is planning to administer the fifth dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the elderly and those with underlying diseases, given the uptick in the new cases in the country.

World Thailand to develop premium rice market Thailand’s emphasis going forward will be a focus on quality rather than quantity of its rice as the country eyes a bigger share of the worldwide premium market, said Deputy Director General of the Rice Department Arnont Nonsi.

ASEAN Thai government targets 4 trillion THB revenue from "soft power" Thailand is seeking to promote "soft power" in 11 economic sectors, aiming to generate 4 trillion THB (nearly 114.86 billion USD), Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai has said.