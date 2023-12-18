ASEAN, Australia foster cooperation
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia have recently held the first Joint Planning and Review Committee (JPRC) Meeting of the Australia for ASEAN (Aus4ASEAN) Futures Initiative at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Delegates to the first Joint Planning and Review Committee (JPRC) Meeting of the Australia for ASEAN (Aus4ASEAN) Futures Initiative. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Bovonethat Douangchak, Permanent Representative of Laos to ASEAN and Country Coordinator for ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations, co-chaired the Meeting with Australian Ambassador to ASEAN Will Nankervis.
Aus4ASEAN Futures is the flagship investment under the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). Predominantly focused on supporting the ASEAN Economic Community Pillar’s (AEC) goal of connectivity and integration, Aus4ASEAN Futures will soon expand its flexible and demand-driven support for ASEAN priorities across all three ASEAN community pillars.
The meeting approved the Rolling Prioritisation Plan of the Aus4ASEAN Futures Initiative for the reporting period of October 2022 to October 2023. It discussion focused on key achievements of the initiative so far, including support for the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), ASEAN Strategy for Carbon Neutrality; ASEAN Tariff Finder, Initiative for ASEAN Integration and implementation of the ASEAN Outlook of the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).
Ambassador Nankervis briefed ASEAN member states on Australia’s International Development Policy, including new targets to tackle challenges across the ASEAN region to support economic growth, healthcare, infrastructure investment, climate change and gender equality.
“As ASEAN’s first Dialogue Partner and a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, Australia is committed to deepening our engagement with ASEAN and continuing to take forward tangible, flexible, reliable cooperation that delivers for ASEAN and its people. Through Aus4ASEAN Futures we will keep listening and responding to ASEAN priorities,” he said.
Ambassador Douangchak highlighted the importance of the projects’ implementation under the successor Aus4ASEAN Futures initiatives as well as key roles and performances of JPRC.
He welcomed three new projects approved during the reporting period, in particular the “Regional Workshop on ASEAN Integration: Enhancing the IAI Work Plan IV (2021-2025) Implementation,” and among others.
The JPRC agreed on key areas for future cooperation, including in support of climate change, energy transition, the ASEAN post-2025 agenda, infrastructure and connectivity, digital economy, health, education, and maritime cooperation.
It will also support the ASEAN Chairs’ priorities, and consider outcomes of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in March 2024./.