Business Thai Binh to create optimal conditions for US investors The northern province of Thai Binh will create favourable conditions for US enterprises to study its investment climate and carry out production and business projects in the locality, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than has said.

Business Phu Yen looks to beef up cooperation with foreign partners The south-central coastal province of Phu Yen is willing to expand cooperation with foreign partners and promote the application of new technologies towards sustainable development, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Huu The has said.

Business Association calls for national gold exchange The Vietnam Gold Trading Association (VGTA) has proposed the establishment of a national gold exchange in Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Best design ideas for VinFast’s global showrooms announced Nine most excellent design ideas at the VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition 2021 were recently honoured at Times Square, New York City.