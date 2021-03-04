Business VinFast plans electric car plant in US VinFast Trading and Production LLC, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, plans to set up an automobile plant in the US after establishing a 50-member R&D office in San Francisco in preparation for California automobile sales in 2022, Bloomberg reported.

Business Binh Duong tops wood export nationwide Wood and wooden product exports in the southern province of Binh Duong fetched 5.6 billion USD in 2020, accounting for 47.3 percent of the nation’s total wood export value, according to the Binh Duong Furniture Association (BIFA).

Business Reference exchange rate down 9 VND on March 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on March 4, down 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Banks pushing online transactions Many people around Vietnam are deciding to open a deposit account after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday. Amid the complex developments of COVID-19, banks have introduced a range of promotional programmes to encourage customers to conduct transactions online.