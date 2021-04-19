Online exhibition to promote Vietnamese construction products in Australia
The second virtual Vietnam Sourcing Expo on “Build and Home Décor” will be held by the Vietnamese trade office in Australia following the success of the first one in 2020.
Online exhibition to promote Vietnamese construction products in Australia. - Illustrative image (Photo: the Vietnamese trade office in Australia)
According to the office, Vietnamese enterprises can register for free space in the expo via email at vntrade@bigpond.net.au. The office has also provided data on importers, tax lines, and conditions for imports on its business-matching mobile app Viet-Aus Trade.
The app also provides a platform for Vietnamese businesses operating in construction materials and exterior and interior decorations to advertise their products.
The office said that last year it worked with business associations in Australia and export companies in Vietnam to organise the first exhibition of this kind as part of efforts to help Vietnamese enterprises make deeper inroads into the Australian market.
Australian is witnessing a boom in demand for construction materials and housing.
Vietnam’s export turnover of construction-related products to the country has posted strong growth.
Despite COVID-19’s impact on global trade, Vietnam’s exports to Australia grew 62.08 percent year-on-year in January to almost 391 million USD.
Bilateral trade increased 39.92 percent against January 2020 to approximately 873 million USD, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
The office said that there was a surge in the number of Australian businesses seeking Vietnamese partners via the trade office last year. Most highly value the quality of Vietnamese products and wish to expand their market and diversify supply sources./.