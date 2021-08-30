Automatic fare collection system for Hanoi urban railway delivered to Vietnam
The urban railway line No.3 connects Nhon and Hanoi Station (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - An automatic fare collection system for the Hanoi urban railway line No.3 (Nhon-Hanoi Station) has been delivered from France to Vietnam to prepare for the installation and commercial operation of the elevated section of the project.
The Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB) has coordinated with contractors to transport relevant equipment from Hai Phong port to Hanoi.
Package CP09 “Design, supply and installation of the 4th rail system: Automatic Fare Collection (AFC)” is the final bidding package of the railway line project. It was officially started on October 22, last year.
According to the MRB, in late August, 74 percent of the project's workload has been completed. Trains have been safely commissioned on the 8.5-km elevated section of the railway from Nhon depot to Cau Giay station.
The urban railway line No.3, connecting Nhon and Hanoi Station, will span 12.5km, running through six districts: Nam Tu Liem, Bac Tu Liem, Cau Giay, Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hoan Kiem. It consists of 12 stations including eight elevated and four underground. The underground track is scheduled to begin operations in 2022.
The project has an investment of about 30.1 trillion VND (1.29 billion USD) sourced from official development assistance of the French Development Agency and loans from the French Government./.