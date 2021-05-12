Aviation authority demands extra efforts to maintain flight safety
Planes park at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has requested that all measures be enhanced to ensure flight safety following recent cases of lasers being pointed at cockpits and objects like flycams, drones, and kites being flown near airports.
The CAAV has demanded that the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and airports work closely with local administrations and relevant agencies to detect and prevent the pointing of lasers at aircraft, the illegal use of flycams and drones, and the flying of kites in the vicinity of airports in a timely manner.
It also asked for stronger communications to raise public awareness about aviation safety regulations while strictly addressing any violations.
Recently, as Flight BL6431 was preparing to land at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, its pilot spotted a kite flying to the left of the aircraft and reported the incident to the operations centre, which later informed related units to collect the kite.
A kite was also recently found flying to the north of a runway at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport.
Aviation experts said although there were no consequences from either incident, they still posed a serious threat to flight safety and similar cases must be prevented in the future./.