Society Unique ethnic women’s football tournament Special football matches played by San Chi ethnic minority women in the northern province of Quang Ninh have excited many local people and tourists.

Society Courts ramp up measures against COVID-19 Courts in administrative units under social distancing due to COVID-19 will suspend all trials and the settlement of legal cases from May 12-31, except in emergencies, according to a document issued by the Supreme People’s Court on May 11.

Society Border guard force presents medical supplies to Cambodia The Border Guard High Command of the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on May 11 held a ceremony to hand over medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control presented by the Vietnam Border High Command to Cambodia.

Society Army activates control system at highest level for COVID-19 prevention Deputy Minister of Defence Lieut. Gen. Vu Hai San on May 11 emphasised the necessity of activating the COVID-19 prevention and control system at the highest level in the army.