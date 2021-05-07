Illustrative photo (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (



Instances of neglected or irresponsible activities as well as improper implementation of regulations and directions on pandemic prevention and control will be strictly handled in line with law, the dispatch said. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam ( CAAV ) has issued an urgent dispatch asking its units to seriously follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures.Instances of neglected or irresponsible activities as well as improper implementation of regulations and directions on pandemic prevention and control will be strictly handled in line with law, the dispatch said.



The CAAV requested the implementation of the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: Khau trang (face masks), Khu khuan (disinfectant), Khoang cach (distancing), Khong tu tap (no gatherings), and Khai bao y te (health declarations). Frequent monitoring of pandemic prevention measures at airports, strict punishment of violations, and the quarantining of flight crews under regulations were also ordered.



Airlines were recommended to refuse transporting people with no health declarations and not following safety regulations.



As of the morning of May 7, Vietnam had 3,091 COVID-19 cases, including 1,691 locally infected ones, with 121 infections since April 27.



The Ministry of Health’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment said the country has seen 2,560 patients recover so far./.

VNA