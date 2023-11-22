Azerbaijan prioritises relations with Vietnam: party official
Azerbaijan highly values and prioritises its relations with Vietnam, considering Vietnam a crucial partner in Asia-Pacific, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and head of YAP’s Central Office Tahir Budagov has said.
Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Truong Thi Mai (6th from R) and Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and head of YAP's Central Office Tahir Budagov (7th from R) in a group photo at their meeting in Hanoi on November 22. (Photo: VNA)
Azerbaijan's senior party official made the statement at a meeting with Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission, in Hanoi on November 22.
Expressed his delight at a new cooperation agreement signed between the CPV and YAP as part of his current trip to Vietnam, Budagov affirmed that the Azerbaijan side will actively working with the Vietnamese side to carry out the pact, further strengthening the parties’ relationship and the countries’ traditional friendship in the time to come.
Considering Budagov’s visit and the signing of the agreement a new milestone in the two parties’ ties, Mai congratulated Azerbaijan on its new achievements under YAP’s leadership and thanked the State and people of Azerbaijan for their assistance for Vietnam’s construction and development process.
The host and guest were confident that based on the foundation of the countries’ traditional friendship and existing potential and the parties’ efforts, the bilateral relations will thrive across various fields, passing on to future generations./.