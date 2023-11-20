Vietnam, Azerbaijan consolidate traditional friendship
Vietnam always attaches importance to consolidating the friendship and cooperation with traditional partner countries, including Azerbaijan, said Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung.
Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung (right) and Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and head of the YAP’s Central Office Tahir Budagov sign a cooperation agreement between the CPV and the YAP. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to consolidating the friendship and cooperation with traditional partner countries, including Azerbaijan, said Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung.
During talks with Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and head of the YAP’s Central Office Tahir Budagov in Hanoi on November 20, Trung underscored the importance of deepening the relations between the two ruling parties, contributing to strengthening and developing the long-standing and friendly bilateral relations between Vietnam and Azerbaijan.
Vietnam pursues the consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development; diversification and multilateralism of foreign relations, attaching importance to Party-to-Party diplomacy, considering it an important channel to create political foundation for expanding and enhancing bilateral ties with other nations.
Budagov, for his part, affirmed that bilateral ties have been built on the foundation of friendship and mutual respect.
He said President of Azerbaijan and YAP Chairman Ilham Aliyev highly values the strengthening of cooperation with Vietnam in all fields.
The YAP attaches importance to the promotion of relations with the CPV, considering it a crucial political foundation to deepen Vietnam-Azerbaijan relations, thus meeting the interests of the two nations’ people.
On global and regional issues of shared concern, both sides discussed the developments of the Vietnam-Azerbaijan relationship and orientations to ties between the two Parties and countries in the near future, including in politics-diplomacy, economy, trade, education, and sharing of experience in Party building and people-to-people exchange.
Both sides debated mutual support at forums of political parties, regional and international forums, including ensuring peace and security in the East Sea in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, for the sake of peace and stability in the region and the world and for the interests of the two countries’ people.
On the occasion, the two officials signed a cooperation agreement between the CPV and the YAP./.