Environment Discovering unique dry forest ecosystem of Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve The Nui Chua Biosphere Reserve in the central province of Ninh Thuan is a typical and unique dry forest ecosystem in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Environment ‘Forest school’ helps spread love for nature While unprecedented environmental challenges threatening the health and lives of millions of people around the world are ringing alarm bells for human behaviour towards the nature, Vietnam is home to a primeval forest described as a “big school” that has helped spread the love for nature for the past nearly six decades.

Environment More cold spells expected to hit north, northern central regions in February The north and northern central regions are forecast to see more strong cold spells in the first 10 days of February, which will cause temperatures to plunge, with northern mountainous areas likely to see snow rain and ice, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.