US organisation-funded project benefits poor households in Tra Vinh Eighteen cooperatives with 70 households engaging in cow breeding and 14 households specialising in beekeeping in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh have benefited from a livelihood support project financed by Samaritan's Purse International Relief (SPIR) – a US non-profit organisation (NGO).

Infographic 20 years of Youth Month Over the past 20 years of continuous innovation and development, Youth Month has truly become a deeply-rooted political activity for youth nationwide, serving as a focal point of the volunteer youth movement.

Vietnam joins proceedings of ICJ's climate change opinion The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands, on behalf of the Vietnamese Government, has submitted a request to join the proceedings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s advisory opinion on climate change.

Vietnam, RoK discuss copyright challenges in digital environment Vietnamese and Korean experts gathered in Ho Chi Minh City on March 26 for the Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) Copyright Forum 2024, a joint effort by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Copyright Protection Agency (KCOPA) to tackle pressing issues related to copyright protection in the digital environment.