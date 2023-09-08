Business Hoa Phat Group sees surge in construction steel export The leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold nearly 558,000 tonnes of steel in August, of which the volume of construction steel hit 306,000 tonnes, up 18% month-on-month and the highest since the beginning of this year.

Business Forum on digital transformation in tourism development A forum titled “Digital Transformation in Tourism Development” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the municipal People’s Committee.

Business Forum promotes Vietnam-Australia trade, investment collaboration The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in Vietnam, in collaboration with the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) of Vietnam, held a 2023 Australia Investment Forum in Ho Chi Minh City on September 8 to boost trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Business RoK firms funnel 12 billion USD into Viglacera’s industrial parks Industrial parks developed by state-owned Viglacera Corp have attracted 12 billion USD in investment from more than 100 enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK).