Business Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19 The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

Business Securities firms enjoy strong Q2 gains After touching bottom in the first quarter of 2020 because of COVID-19, Vietnam’s stock market staged a strong comeback in the following quarter, allowing securities firms to enjoy sharp increases in both revenue and profit.

Business Ben Tre prioritises investment in hi-tech agriculture The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will offer incentives to attract investment in hi-tech agriculture and in projects with high added value, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Business PTSC sees revenue up 13 percent in Q2 PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) announced revenue of 5.47 trillion VND (238 million USD) in the second quarter of this year, up 13.4 percent year-on-year.