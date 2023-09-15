Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to show stronger performance in building the Party and the political system from the provincial to grassroots levels in a strong manner.



According to the provincial Party Committee, the locality will focus on effectively implementing the Party resolutions on strengthening the building and rectification of the Party and the political system in association with promoting the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example and lifestyle, along with the implementation of regulations of setting examples and things that Party members are banned from.



Bac Giang will roll out harmonious measures to enhance the leadership and combativeness of Party organisations and the quality of local officials and Party members. At the same time, it will continue to renovate the contents and improve the efficiency of Party meetings, while paying greater attention to the development of Party members in both quality and quantity, striving for the admission of new member number equivalent to 3-4% of the total Party members each year.



Besides, the provincial Party Committee will concentrate on building a contingent of qualified, reputable, and capable officials that fit their jobs, and making preparations for the Party congresses at all levels in the 2025-2030 tenure, heading to the 14th National Party Congress.



In the time to come, Bac Giang will continue increasing inspection and supervision over the implementation of Party discipline, while working harder in preventing and combating corruption and wastefulness, and renovating its leadership methods and working style.



Along with Party building, Bac Giang has also concentrated on the building of a strong political system. The provincial Party Committee has directed all the State agencies in the locality to develop themselves following the spirit of the resolution of the 13th Party Central Committee’s sixth session on the building and completion of the law-based socialist state of Vietnam.



The supervision role of the People’s Councils at all levels has been promoted, while the management activities of the administration at all levels have also been renovated in a drastic, specific and substantial manner, with a clear definition of the responsibility of the leading officials.



Since 2021, Bac Giang has seen fruitful outcomes in the building of the Party and the political system from the provincial to the grassroots levels.



The provincial School of Politics and the political centres in districts and the city of Bac Giang have organised more than 840 training courses for over 96,700 local officials and Party members.



The Steering Committee implemented the Politburo’s Resolution No.35 on strengthening the protection of the Party’s ideological foundation, fighting against wrongful and hostile views in the new situation (Steering Committee 35) of Bac Giang has coordinated with relevant agencies to prevent wrongful and harmful information on the Internet and social networks. Since 2021, the whole province has received nearly 30 million reports on such information on social networks, while sharing thousands of positive information on cyberspace.



Since 2021, 100% of the district-level officials and 96.7% of the Party Committees in districts across Bac Giang have shown strong performance in completing their tasks.



Since the beginning of this year, the province has admitted 5,268 Party members, including 33 leaders of private firms, 891 workers in companies, and 41 from non-State agencies.



Bac Giang has also scrutinised its administrative unit system, with 21 units at communal level cut down./.

VNA