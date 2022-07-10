Society President presents gifts to war invalids in Bac Ninh province President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9 visited and presented gifts to war invalids and sick soldiers at a nursing centre in Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Society Work on Tan Son Nhat airport’s T3 terminal expected to begin in third quarter Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 9 urged speeding up preparations so that construction on the T3 terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City can start in the third quarter of this year.

Society Care and treatment crucial to overcome postpartum depression While any mother can experience postpartum depression, a large number of cases went undiagnosed until they turned severe.

Society National high school graduation exam concludes Nearly one million students nationwide sat the last test of this year’s national high school graduation exam on July 8, the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) announced at a press conference on the same day.