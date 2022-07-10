Bac Giang leverages capacity in natural disasters forecast, monitoring
The northern province of Bac Giang is launching a series of activities to enhance natural disaster prevention and control as well as search and rescue work, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le O Pich.
According to him, improving the capacity to monitor, supervise, forecast and warn of natural disasters is considered an important factor for developing response plans.
In addition, the province has been set to strengthen information and communication activities, and offer guidance for preventing and responding to common types of natural disasters like storms, floods, flash floods, and landslides. It is important to ensure that disaster information reaches people in affected areas.
Departments, sectors and localities have been assigned to assess in detail the current status of local irrigation works and dikes to take prompt actions if necessary. The construction of dike and irrigation projects, particularly those serving disaster prevention and control in the dry season, have been required to be accelerated.
Bac Giang also pays attention to improving the capacity of competent agencies in handling disaster-related incidents on the spot.
The People’s Committee said based on data collected so far, climate change impacts on the province are forecast to expand in scope and the extent of influence. Notably, changes in temperature and rainfall have caused drought and flooding, affecting production.
The annual flood situation also tends to change complicatedly, with flash floods forecast to increase in both frequency and intensity. In the coming time, a high risk of flash floods and landslides is predicted for mountainous areas in the northern and the southern parts of Son Dong district, the northern part of Luc Ngan district, and the north - northwestern part of Yen The district. Therefore, vulnerable socio-economic activities there need to be under strict supervision and measures should be taken to prevent and minimise related damage.
In 2021, natural disasters caused one death, three people injured, and 312ha of rice and 14ha of vegetables flooded in Bac Giang. The cost of damage was estimated at nearly 17.2 billion VND (735,671 USD)./.
