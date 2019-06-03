Monday, June 3, 2019 - 10:23:25

Business

Bac Giang lychee harvest season sets in

With an area of about 28,500 hectares of lychee, the northern province of Bac Giang is expected to harvest 150,000 tonnes of fruit in the 2019 crop.

