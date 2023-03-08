Society Biometric authentication applied to domestic passengers in airports The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is testing a biometric authentication system for passengers who use electronic identity cards in the aviation security check process.

Society Bayer announces landmark training and education agreement with pharmacies Global leader in health care and nutrition Bayer Vietnam recently announced new agreements with two large Vietnamese retail pharmacies, Pharmacity and FPT Long Chau, to enhance the contribution of pharmacists to public healthcare and strengthen the services the companies provide their customers.

Society Vietnamese women asserting themselves in society As Vietnam continues its move towards global integration, Vietnamese women have made a host of positive contributions to the renovation, construction, and defence of the Fatherland, promoting and affirming their role and position within society.