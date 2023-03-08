Bac Giang multiplies commune-level friendly administration model
Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang will continue building, spreading and promoting the effectiveness of the "Commune-level friendly administration" model in the near future, according to the provincial Party Committee's Mass Mobilisation Commission.
This year, the province strives to have 30% of the commune-level units meeting the criteria. By 2025, all communes, wards and towns are expected to meet the standards of friendly administrations.
Bac Giang has attracted the strong participation of all sectors, agencies and mass organisations in the implementation process.
Setting the building a "Friendly administration” as a continuous process with no end point, the province continues raising public awareness of the significance of a "Friendly administration", the responsibilities for monitoring, feedback, and suggestions and the right to enjoying public services brought about the model.
The province has paid attention to improving the quality of its civil servant workforce in terms of professional expertise, discipline, ethics and attitudes towards serving the public and businesses. Bac Giang is increasing the adoption of information technology to enhance public monitoring over administration activities through community self-governance teams at the grassroots level. It is also conducting research, application, and pilot operation of software to collect opinions from citizens and businesses. The province regularly conducts surveys to review citizens and businesses’ satisfaction with services provided by local authorities and administrative agencies at all levels.
Attention has been paid to the inspection and monitoring of the "Commune-level friendly administration” model. Officials who fail to meet working requirements, cause trouble and show negative behaviours are replaced, transferred and punished.
With the goal of ensuring transparency and democracy towards a friendly, modern, efficient and service-oriented administrative system, the "Friendly administration" model was chosen by Bac Giang for launch in August 2021. So far, 203 out of the 209 units have embarked on the model.
The model aims at strongly renewing the working style of grassroots authorities. It is the one that gauges people's satisfaction with the administrations, contributing to upholding citizens’ right to mastery at the grassroots level. The model is also a typical evidence for the administration of the people, by the people, and for the people.
The Party committees of communes, wards, and towns selected to build the model established a Steering Committee to deal with difficulties. Public servants must show a polite, open and friendly attitude when interacting with citizens, handle their work proficiently and professionally, and offer instructions to citizens to handle administrative procedures.
Several localities have come up with effective measures to direct the building and operation of the model like "Fast Friday" in Le Loi ward. Administrative procedures such as marriage and birth registration, marrital status confirmation are handled under this model. According to regulations, documents in these areas are processed and delivered within 1-3 working days after all valid documents are submitted, not to mention verification time. Since the model was launched, every Friday, these administrative procedures are received and delivered by officials on the same day.
Under the model “Receiving feedback from the public in building a friendly administration and civilised urban area” in Tho Xuong ward, members of the People's Council and representatives of the Fatherland Front Committee are available at the community cultural centre to receive feedbacks and suggestions from the public on the 10th and 20th day of each month. The ward’s Fatherland Front Committee will collect public opinions at residential areas and report to the standing boards of the provincial Party Committee and People’s Council, and People’s Committee./.