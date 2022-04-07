Bac Giang work to provide optimal conditions for RoK investors
The People’s Committee of northern Bac Giang province on April 7 held a meeting with representatives of organisations and agencies of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam and 170 Korean investors in the locality.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Giang Le Anh Duong addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)Bac Giang (VNA) – The People’s Committee of northern Bac Giang province on April 7 held a meeting with representatives of organisations and agencies of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam and 170 Korean investors in the locality.
Chairman of the People's Committee Le Anh Duong said that the RoK ranks first in the number of projects in Bac Giang with 321, and second in registered capital with nearly 1.4 billion USD.
Korean firms contribute about 25 percent of the total industrial production value of the FDI sector in Bac Giang, 30 percent to the import-export value and 21.3 percent of the State budget collection of the province. They have created jobs for more than 65,000 labourers, accounting for 25.3 percent of total labourers in the FDI sector of Bac Giang.
With more than 1,200 experts and workers working in Bac Giang, the RoK has provided an important human resources for Bac Giang, Duong said.
Jeong Woo Jin from the RoK Embassy in Vietnam said that as Bac Giang plans to build an industrial park exclusively for Korean firms, the embassy is willing to connect Korean investors with Bac Giang in the areas of high technology, human resources development, supporting industry and logistics.
Meanwhile, Kim Young Chul, Vice President of the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi, said that Bac Giang is an ideal investment destination for Korean investors thanks to its attractive incentives and good infrastructure system in industrial parks as well as its favourable geographical locations.
Nguyen Quang Vinh, Vice President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hailed Bac Giang’s efforts to listen to opinions from investors and design favourable policies for them.
Representatives from RoK investors expressed their hope that Bac Giang will continue to improve its business and investment environment and give favourable conditions to foreign investors, including those from the RoK.
Duong affirmed that in the time to come, Bac Giang will work harder to support foreign investors, especially those from the RoK.
He said he hopes Korean firms will contribute ideas to Bac Giang on how to make breakthrough development in areas of its strengths, and give feedback on its policies to make its business environment smoother.
In the future, Bac Giang plans to teach Korean language in local schools and build an industrial park exclusively for Korean investors as well as a housing area for Korean experts and workers, he said, stressing that the province is interested in boosting cooperation with the RoK in education, vocational training, labour and people-to-people exchange.
On the occasion, Bac Giang announced the formation of a Korean desk that comprises eight members led by the Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, aiming to support Korean investors in the locality./.