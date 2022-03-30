Vietnam looks to boost exports to RoK
Vietnam looks to boost exports to the RoK. - Illustrative image (Photo:VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A consulting session on measures to further promote Vietnam's export to the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held in the northern province of Hung Yen on March 29.
The event was jointly organised by the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Vietnam Trade Office in the RoK.
According to Pham Kha Tuyen, First Secretary in charge of the Vietnam Trade Office in the RoK, for Vietnamese businesses, the RoK is a very attractive market, especially for commodities such as agricultural and aquatic products, processed food, textiles, footwear, and furniture.
Tuyen said that the event offered a good chance for Vietnamese enterprises to learn about how to boost the export of their products to the potential market.
The MoIT reported that the bilateral trade turnover between Vietnam and the RoK hit 78.1 billion USD in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 18.33 percent.
Vietnam’s exports to the RoK reached 21.9 billion USD, while it spent 56.2 billion USD on imports from the East Asian country, up 14.9 percent and 19.7 percent, respectively.
In the first two months of this year, two-way trade continued to grow strongly, hitting 13.8 billion USD, rising by 19.03 percent over the same period last year./.