Business Vietnam National Trade Repository officially launched The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the British Embassy launched the Vietnam National Trade Repository (VNTR) at a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 30.

Business Garment industry goes green Greening the garment industry is essential for the sector to fully exploit opportunities arising from free trade agreements and participate deeply in the global value chain, according to the Vietnam Garment and Apparel Association (VITAS).

Business VinFast to build first EV factory in North America Vietnamese automaker VinFast and the government of North Carolina in the US on March 30 (Vietnam time) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the construction of VinFast's first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing factory in North America, which has total investment of 2 billion USD in its first phase and will create thousands of jobs.

Business Seafood output hits 566,700 tonnes in three months Vietnam’s total seafood output has reached 566,700 tonnes in the first three months of 2022, up 0.1 percent year-on-year, according to the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).