Sci-Tech VNPT to shut down 2G base transceiver stations The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has devised a roadmap to shut down 2G signals and provide optimal conversion support, preparing for its upcoming cessation of the old technology in September.

Sci-Tech Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Siemens promote training in semiconductor industry Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) and Siemens Electronic Design Automation (Siemens EDA), a segment of Siemens Digital Industries Software, on February 27 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in personnel training in the semiconductor chip industry in Vietnam.

Society Da Nang’s students to compete at world’s FIRST robotic championship Team FPT3DN.Robotown comprising students from Da Nang-based FPT Senior High School triumphed at the FIRST® Tech Challenge (FTC) Vietnam robotic competition 2023-2024 on February 24, winning a ticket to compete at the For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology (FIRST) Robotic Championship which is slated for April 17-20 in the US.