Bac Giang works to enhance network security
Bac Giang will develop and expand Security Operations Centre (SOC) system, connecting it with the national e-government support, monitoring, and managing system to assess risks, monitor and detect attacks, provide early warnings. (Photo: baobacgiang.com.vn)Bac Giang (VNA) – From now until 2025, the northern province of Bac Giang will intensify efforts to ensure the safety and security of local information networks to effectively support the digital transformation work and socioeconomic development in the locality, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son.
It will speed up the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 14/CT-TTG dated June 7, 2019 on enhancing cyberspace safety and security, and roll out measures to supervise, evaluate and protect local information networks in the four-layer model, ensuring proactive and flexible adaptability while minimising risks and threats to information security in cyberspace. The province will also ready preventive and responding solutions for incidents within its jurisdiction.
Bac Giang will develop and expand Security Operations Centre (SOC) system, connecting it with the national e-government support, monitoring, and managing system to assess risks, monitor and detect attacks, provide early warnings, and respond promptly to incidents related to information safety in the province.
The province is also committed to building a system of Security Operations Centre (SOC) for local networks and connect it to the national SOC system to assess risks and quickly identify legal violations in cyberspace for timely prevention and interference, while directing businesses providing digital infrastructure to strengthen information safety.
This year, Bac Giang will continue to invest in equipment, software, and monitoring systems to ensure information safety and security, including the information systems and databases of government agencies.
The chairman of the provincial People's Committee has issued an action plan for implementing the national cybersecurity strategy in response to cyberspace challenges to 2030 and proactively responding to cybersecurity challenges to 2025 with a vision to 2030. The chairman has also approved security levels for third-level information systems under the management of the provincial People’s Committee.
Last year, the provincial Department of Information and Communications organised training sessions to enhance capacity for specialised officials of agencies and units relating to handling information security incident. The department also regularly screened information systems and promptly warned of security gaps and vulnerabilities in services and apps to minimise incidents that cause information insecurity.
Bac Giang public security department received, verified and handled 22 high-tech crimes causing combined damage of over 57 billion VND (2.3 million USD) in the reviewed period. Notably, the police force successfully cracked down an online fraud case where perpetrators impersonated bank employees offering online credit with a total amount embezzled of approximately 30 billion VND. These scams affect thousands of victims nationwide.
The provincial police also coordinated with the Bac Giang radio and TV channels and Bac Giang Newspaper to warn the public of the tricks of scams as well as fake news on cyberspace.
Besides, the police discovered serious security vulnerabilities in 12 surveillance cameras associated with the access authentication mechanism on the RTSP protocol of Ha Lang Railway Joint Stock Company and requested the company to address the matter.
In related news, Bac Giang will intensify the dissemination of its positive information on the Internet, the portal of the provincial Party Committee and social media platforms of departments, agencies and localities, reported the provincial Party Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education.
The province will build and develop a workforce to disseminate positive information and counter harmful data. Focus will be on urging more people from walks of life to share positive information regarding the Party's policies and guidelines and the State laws. At the same time, it involves promptly addressing emerging issues and events related to specific sectors or regions, preventing them from becoming "hotspots" or sources of malicious and negative information.
Bac Giang will urge residents and Internet users to strictly comply with the Cybersecurity Law, the Code of Conduct on social media; actively and proactively post and share truthful and legitimate information on social media platforms, aiming to make every local a cultured citizen on the online environment.
It will also build a project on spreading positive information; refuting wrongful, hostile and harmful allegations on the Internet and social media till 2025, with a vision to 2030.
According to the provincial Department of Information and Communications, there are about 1.4 million Internet subscribers in Bac Giang at present. Up to 88% of the adult population use smart phones, with millions of Zalo, Facebook, YouTube accounts belonging to entities and individuals./.