Business Ba Ria – Vung Tau’s 11-month FDI attraction posts annual increase of 93.8% The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau attracted nearly 1.38 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of this year, an increase of 93.8% compared to the same period last year.

Business Enhancing competitiveness vital for Vietnam to climb up global value chain Enhancing national competitiveness and capacity of domestic enterprises is vital for Vietnam to climb up the global value chain in the new context of globalisation, heard a workshop held by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) in Hanoi on December 5.

Business Bain Capital adds 50 million USD into Masan Group Bain Capital – a leading private investment firm with approximately 180 billion USD of assets under management, has agreed to pour another 50 million USD into Masan Group, raising its total investment in the enterprise to 250 million USD from 200 million USD announced in October.

Business State Treasury raises 1.31 billion USD worth of G-bonds in November The State Treasury mobilised a total of 31.95 trillion VND (1.31 billion USD) worth of government bonds and government-guaranteed bonds in November via 32 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), representing a month-on-month increase of 68.3%.