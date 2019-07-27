Inside an FDI firm in Bac Giang province (Photo: baobacgiang.com.vn)

Removing bottlenecks of businesses will be prioritised in the northern province of Bac Giang to lure more foreign direct investments (FDI) in the coming time.According to Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Trinh Huu Thang, regular dialogues with local firms will be enhanced through the “business coffee” programme so as to handle complaints of the enterprises in a timely manner.At a recent programme, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Linh affirmed the local authorities always create favourable conditions for investors operating their business in the province.Competent authorities are asked to study capital demand of the enterprises, and accelerate the reform of lending process, while helping them fully take advantage of local preferential policies.In addition, training courses will be organised to raise the business community’s awareness of legal regulations, and to support them with market development.Bac Giang province is now home to nearly 9,000 businesses, including 400 FDI firms. Domestic firms have registered a total capital of 61.9 trillion VND (2.67 billion USD) while that of FDI firms is over 3.1 billion USD.-VNA