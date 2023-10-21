Business Vietnam- Thailand trade fair opens in An Giang A Vietnam – Thailand trade and cuisine fair opened in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on October 20.

Business Vietnamese enterprises attend MEGA Show Hong Kong (China) 2023 About 70 Vietnamese handicraft and gift companies are exhibiting their products at the MEGA Show Hong Kong (China) 2023 which is taking place in the special administrative region from October 21-23.

Business Top legislator attends opening of first Son La Coffee Festival The first Son La Coffee Festival opened in Son La city of the northern mountainous province with the same name on October 20, with the presence of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics NA leader inaugurates coffee processing factory in Son La National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 21 cut the ribbon to inaugurate a 260 billion VND (10.59 million USD) coffee processing factory in Mai Son district, Son La province, which is expected to help boost the growth of the coffee industry in the northern mountainous province.