Business Vietnam enjoys 87 percent growth in agricultural trade surplus Foreign trade of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products reached 14.2 billion USD in the first two months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 15.8 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business HCM City’s CPI edges up 0.86 percent in February Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) in February picked up 0.86 percent from the previous month and 1.09 percent from the same period last year, data from the municipal statistics office show.