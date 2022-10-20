Business Hanoi Gift Show 2022 opens Hanoi Gift Show 2022 opened in the capital city on October 22 with 460 pavilions, including some run online.

Business Vietnam attends 29th APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting Vietnam has posted high economic growth despite the fact the global economy and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) region faces many challenges as well as uneven incomplete recovery, Deputy Finance Minister Ta Anh Tuan said at the 29th APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Bangkok on October 19-20.

Business HCM City seeks to expand economic cooperation with the US Ho Chi Minh City wishes US businesses to continue investing in the city in areas that suit both the city's interest and the businesses' strengths such as building deep-water ports, transport infrastructure, digital transformation and clean energy, Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee has said.

Business Vietnam’s economy registers strong growth in Q4: WB Vietnam’s GDP grew by 13.7% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year and 8.9% over the first three quarter, according to a report released by the World Bank (WB) on October 20.