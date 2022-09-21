Business Garment sector's local procurement rate up but challenges ahead The textile and garment industry's local procurement reached a record high rate of 57 % in the first eight months of this year, approaching the target of 60% set for 2025, Le Tien Truong, chairman of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), said.

Business Quang Ninh aims to become fisheries hub of the North The northern province of Quang Ninh, with its advantages in a long coastline and a large number of islands, is focusing on expanding industrial aquatic farming at sea with an aim to become the largest fisheries hub in the northern region.

Business FDI influx prompts Vietnam to improve business environment: experts A recent strong influx of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Vietnam has prompted the government to design long-term policies and create a favourable and transparent environment for foreign investors to operate in a long term in the country, according to experts.

Business Vietnam Marine Strategy: long stride in realizing strategic vision Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao, the first Vietnamese to be elected to the International Law Commission and who is now serving his second term in the commission for the 2023-2027 tenure, has written an article looking back on 30 years’ implementation of Vietnam Marine Strategy.