

Bac Ninh 's Yen Phong Industrial Park. (Photo: vneconomy.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – An IT park covering an area of about 274 hectares will be built in the northern province of Bac Ninh, according to a decision by the provincial People’s Committee.



The decision was recently made to approve the development of the park’s planning.



The IT park is to have about 20,000 labourers and experts.



According to the Bac Ninh People’s Committee, the planning will set the scene for the establishment of an IT hub in the province and the development of infrastructure for IT application and R&D activities, and accelerate the growth of the IT industry.



A centre for R&D activities in the field is also expected to be set up to provide professional training, facilitate technology transfer, and offer support for IT startups.



By the end of 2021, Bac Ninh had had 16 industrial parks, covering a total area of close to 6,400 hectares, 10 of which have been put into use, and the occupancy reached 91.2 percent.



It has also established 31 industrial clusters, 21 of which were operational.



Many international tech giants, such as Samsung, Canon, Foxconn and Nokia, have set up base in the province’s industrial parks and clusters./.

VNA