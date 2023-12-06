Bain Capital adds 50 million USD into Masan Group
Hanoi (VNA) – Bain Capital – a leading private investment firm with approximately 180 billion USD of assets under management, has agreed to pour another 50 million USD into Masan Group, raising its total investment in the enterprise to 250 million USD from 200 million USD announced in October.
The transaction is an equity investment in the form of Convertible Dividend Preference Share (CDPS) to be issued at a price of 85,000 VND (3.5 USD) per share which can be converted into ordinary shares at a 1:1 conversion ratio.
Proceeds from the transaction will be used to improve Masan’s financial indicators and de-lever its balance sheet.
In only two months from the first transaction, Bain Capital has invested 250 million USD in Masan. Masan expects that the transaction will be completed in several months.
According to Masan, despite short-term fluctuations in the financial market, Bain Capital's increase in investment scale shows the investor’s strong confidence in Masan's long-term strategy and prospects. This is evident in Masan's solid business results in the third quarter of 2023./.
