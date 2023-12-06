Business State Treasury raises 1.31 billion USD worth of G-bonds in November The State Treasury mobilised a total of 31.95 trillion VND (1.31 billion USD) worth of government bonds and government-guaranteed bonds in November via 32 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), representing a month-on-month increase of 68.3%.

Business Vietnamese firms advised to be cautious to avoid fraud in international trade Vietnamese firms should use additional caution to avoid increasingly sophisticated scams in international trade, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) Hoang Minh Chien said.

Business Eurasia a promising market for Vietnamese exporters: Experts The Eurasia region, comprising 28 countries stretching from Eastern Europe to Central Asia with a population of more than 400 million and a total GDP of nearly 4.5 trillion USD, is considered a potential export market of Vietnam, according to experts.

Business Bac Giang, RoK’s Chungcheongnam province sign cooperation agreement A delegation from the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungcheongnam province held talks and signed a cooperation agreement with authorities of the northern province of Bac Giang on December 5.