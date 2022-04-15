Culture - Sports Lai Chau holds third Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament The third Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament took off in Tam Duong district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau, on April 14. The event, part of the Lai Chau Culture - Tourism Week, attracted the participation of 100 domestic and foreign fliers.

Culture - Sports Hanoi completes preparations for SEA Games 31 Hanoi has completed the majority of preparations for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) ahead of the important regional sporting event, Tran Thi Van Anh, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, has said.

Culture - Sports Vietnam attends Southeast Games Federation Council meeting Vietnam joined other members of the Southeast Games Federation (SEAGF) Council at a meeting in Cambodia recently.