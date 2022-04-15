Ball with signatures of Vietnamese male players presented to Japanese PM
On behalf of the Vietnamese men’s national football team, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam on April 15 handed over a ball with the footballers’ signatures to Takehiro Kano, head of the Southeast Asia and Southwest Asia Department under the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to convey it to Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.
Nam said that the Vietnamese national team were honoured to compete with a strong team like Japan in the third and also final round of the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifiers. In the match at Saitama Stadium on March 29, the Vietnamese footballers played their best and had a draw against Japan.
On this occasion, the Vietnamese team would like to send the ball to PM Fumio to express their respect to the head of the Japanese Government as well as their wish to promote the bilateral friendship.
Affirming his willingness to hand over the gift to PM Fumio, Kano showed his hope that the two countries’ teams will continue holding exchange activities and supporting each other in improving their capacity.
Nguyen Vo Huyen Duong, a representative of the Vietnam Football Federation in Japan, said that several teams of Vietnam, including the women’s national football team and the men’s U23 team, will have training sessions in Japan this year./.