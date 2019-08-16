Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has allowed Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways to expand its fleet to 30 jets by 2023.



The airline is permitted to operate narrow-body aircraft like Airbus A319/A320/A321 and wide-body ones like Airbus A330, A350, or Boeing B787.



The total investment of the project is 5.7 trillion VND (244 million USD), including contributed capital of 1.3 trillion VND, mobilised one 2.45 trillion VND, and others 1.95 trillion VND.



Bamboo Airways is operating 25 domestic and international air routes to Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China.



It is considering to operate long-haul routes to Germany, the Czech Republic, the UK and the US.-VNA