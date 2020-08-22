Business Low-cost capital source drops sharply in many banks Many banks no longer benefit from demand deposits as the low-cost capital source has declined sharply due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Logistics property group LOGOS forms venture to enter Vietnam Australian logistics real estate group LOGOS has announced the establishment of its first Vietnam venture with a global institutional investor for the development of modern, high-quality logistics facilities across the key markets of Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang.

Business Three big projects to be removed from loss-making list Progress has been reported in three of 12 loss-making projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) more than a year after the Government’s steering committee for loss-making projects implemented comprehensive solutions.

Business 2020 AgroViet slated for December The 2020 Vietnam International Agriculture Fair (AgroViet 2020) will be held in December due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade) Dao Van Ho said.