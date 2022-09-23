Business Total fishery output reaches 6.75 million tonnes in nine months Total fishery output in the first nine months of this year is estimated at 6.75 million tonnes, up 2.7% from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Thai Binh seeks investment from Republic of Korea A delegation from the northern province of Thai Binh, held a conference in Seoul on Sept. 22 to call for investment from RoK firms into the province.

Business Vinfast, Ahamove launch delivery service using e-bike Electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast and Ahamove Instant Services JSC have jointly launched AhaFast, the first electric bike-based delivery service in Vietnam.