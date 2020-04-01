Business HCM City’s exports up 7.5 percent in first quarter HCM City earned 9.85 billion USD from exports in the first quarter of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 7.5 percent, thanks to support policies and effective trade promotion.

Business Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing Banking services will remain available to meet the transaction demands of businesses and individuals, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business QI agriculture posts nearly 49 percent growth in trade surplus Vietnam’s agriculture sector gained a trade surplus of nearly 2.9 billion USD in the first quarter of 2020, up 48.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.