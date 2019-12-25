Business Buon Ma Thuot city in Dak Lak to become central hub of Central Highlan Buon Ma Thuot city in Dak Lak province is projected to become the central municipality of the Tay Nguyen Central Highlands under Conclusion 67-KL/TW of the Politburo on Buon Ma Thuot development to 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Business HCM City ensures supply of special food for Tet On the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, which will fall on January 25, businesses in Ho Chi Minh City will provide consumers with many specialty products such as herbal chicken, herbal pork, and Banh Chung cake with multiple fillers.

Business Ha Nam’s industrial parks attract 50 foreign invested projects Industrial parks in the northern province of Ha Nam have attracted 67 investment projects since the beginning of this year, including 50 foreign-invested ones.

Business Trade promotion to focus on key markets Vietnam is planning to launch a 136 billion VND (5.8 million USD) trade promotion programme in 2020, focusing on expanding key markets and enabling Vietnamese firms to join global value chains.