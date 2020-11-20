Business Binh Duong looks to attract more investment from RoK A workshop on promoting investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the southern province of Binh Duong was held in the form of an online conference on November 20.

Business Corporate bond market cools for 2nd month The value of corporate bonds issued in October was 9.5 trillion VND (409 million USD), down 12.8 percent from September, according to the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business Vietnam works to boost international integration of part suppliers Vietnam has worked to raise the number of local part suppliers in the global supply chains, aiming to have about 1,000 enterprises capable of supplying directly to assembly enterprises and multinational corporations by 2025.

Business Binh Duong builds long-term development strategy for supporting industries The southern province of Binh Duong has carried out a lot of mechanisms and policies to help enterprises operating in the supporting industries solve difficulties and grow further.