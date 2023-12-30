Business PM requests measures to meet payment, cash needs during New Year celebrations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 29 asked the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the Minister of Finance and the General Director of Vietnam State Treasury to deploy measures to meet payment and cash demands of individuals and firms at year-end, during the coming New Year and Lunar New Year holidays.

Business Hanoi’s CPI up 2.04% in 2023 Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) in 2023 is estimated to increase 2.04% year-on-year, according to the Hanoi Statistics Office.

Business Central bank requests stricter measures against money laundering The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a document requesting compliance with regulations on money laundering and terrorism financing prevention and control.