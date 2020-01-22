Beer sale drops remarkably ahead of Tet
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Beer is often a best seller during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival but many retailers have been forced to lower their prices to encourage customers to buy.
Sales of beer have dropped dramatically after the Government's announced a crackdown on drink drivers.
Nguyen Van Dinh, owner of a shop selling imported wine and beer in Hang Huong Alley, Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi told Vietnam News: “This time last year, I did not have enough beer to sell. This year, I just sit here waiting for orders.”
To encourage customers, Dinh knocks off 15,000 VND for every 24 pack of Saigon Special, offering at 285,000 VND.
But despite reducing the prices, Dinh has not seen as many customers as he hoped. He estimates a 70 percent drop compared to previous holiday seasons.
He says: “Last Tet, I sold more than 1billion VND worth of beer and wine. This year, I estimate to get about 300 million VND at maximum.”
Other retailers in the busy streets of To Hieu, Hoang Hoa Tham and Thai Ha experienced the same issues and have reduced the prices of some cases of beer by up to 15,000 VND.
Nguyen Thi Nga, a shop owner in Hoang Hoa Tham Street said: “Instead, many consumers buy imported, light alcohol and local apricot wine.”
As an e-buyer on the site bachhoaxanh.com, Hoang Tuyet Loan from Go Vap District, HCM City, even buys cases of Saigon Special for just 239,000 VND - an 80 percent drop on normal prices.
Loan tells Vietnam News: “Less people buy beer. So they must reduce the prices.”
Since January 1, any caught driving under the influence of alcohol on a motorbike can be fined up to 8 million VND (345 USD) and banned for two years.
Car and truck drivers face up to 40 million VND fines and immediate licence suspension.
As of January 17, traffic police have stopped 6,279 drink drivers and collected more than 21 billion VND in fines.
None of the biggest brewers like Sabeco, Habeco, Heineken and Carlsberg have commented on the new law, but many supermarkets have said sales dropped between 25 and 30 percent.
According to the Vietnam Beer Alcohol Beverage Association, Vietnamese people consumed 4.6 billion litres of beer last year, a 10 percent growth from 2018./.