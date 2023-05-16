Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on May 16 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,652 VND/USD on May 16, unchanged from the previous day.

Business High costs setback to green transition in maritime transportation High costs are putting obstacles in the way of ocean carriers trying to go green, heard a seminar on sustainable maritime transporation last week.

Business Impetus needed to boost economic growth: Insiders Amid global economic headwinds, Vietnam needs to accelerate economic locomotives to realise its growth target of 6.5% for the year as a whole, according to insiders.

Business Deputy PM greenlights infrastructure investment at VSIP Lang Son IP Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on May 15 signed a decision approving an investment policy for the construction and operation of infrastructure at VSIP Lang Son Industrial Park in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son.