Videos Cham ethnics boost eco-tourism from lotus Fragrant lotus ponds now play an important role in the development of eco-tourism in Phuoc Dan town, Ninh Phuoc district, in south-central province of Ninh Thuan. Cultivation of lotus flowers has also provided better incomes for local Cham ethnic people in recent times.

Business Measures sought to strengthen Vietnam-Indonesia trade The Vietnamese Embassy and Vietnamese Trade Office in Indonesia jointly held a talk with the Vietnamese business community in the country on June 17, aiming to foster trade partnership between the two countries.

Business Vietnam, Malaysia partner in promoting timber trade The timber industries of Vietnam and Malaysia have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to further develop timber trade in both countries.

Business Vietnam, RoK seek stronger investment, innovation partnership Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) sought ways to improve the efficiency of their partnership in investment and innovation during a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on June 17.