Business Quang Binh asked to improve business environment to lure more investors Quang Binh should give greater attention to administrative reform as well as e-government and smart city building, thus creating a transparent and open business environment to lure more investors, stated Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung at the central province’s investment promotion conference on January 18.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,141 VND per USD on January 18, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 15).

Business Work starts on FLC Quang Binh Beach and Golf Resort Work started on a five-star hotel complex and an international convention centre, two key components of the FLC Quang Binh Beach and Golf Resort (FLC Quang Binh), in Quang Ninh commune, the central province of Quang Binh, on January 17.

Business Q1 rice export outlook remains promising High hopes are pinned on Vietnam’s rice export in the early months of 2021 after the price of its 5-percent broken rice exceeded 500 USD per tone last year, the highest since the end of 2011.