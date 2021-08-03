The EVFTA plays a vital role in the future of trade relations between Vietnam and the EU. In the first half of this year, trade between the two parties hit 27 billion USD, up 18 percent compared to the same period in 2020 and a significant highlight amid COVID-19.



This figure is expected to rise when the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) comes into force after being ratified in member states.



The EVFTA is considered one of the most advanced trade deals Vietnam has signed. It will further grow in importance once the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is launched nationwide and the pandemic is brought under control./.

VNA