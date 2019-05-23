Deputies at the 4th working day of the National Assembly's 7th session on March 23 (Photo: VNA)

The programme of the National Assembly on May 23, the 4th working day of the 7th session, focused on the three bills on alcohol harm prevention, revisions to a number of articles of the Law on State Audit, and libraries.In the morning, lawmakers heard a report of the NA Committee for Social Affairs explaining and revising the draft law on alcohol harm prevention. They then discussed contentious issues in the bill, including banned activities, the State’s policies in the field, the management of advertisement, promotion and sponsorship of alcohol, regulations on places where the sale and use of alcohol are banned, among others.Following the debate, Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien explained some issues raised by NA deputies.NA Standing Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong concluded that the revised draft law on alcohol harm prevention had won the support of most NA deputies. She required the law drafting and bill verification agencies to study the lawmakers’ opinions and refine the draft law before submitting it to the NA for voting.In the afternoon, the draft law on adjustments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on State Audit was presented to the NA, followed by a verification report of the NA Committee for Financial and Budgetary Affairs. The NA also heard the presentation of the draft law on libraries and the verification report on this bill.Lawmakers then discussed in groups the two draft laws in the latter half of the afternoon.-VNA