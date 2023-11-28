Binh Chau - Phuoc Buu Nature Reserve
The Binh Chau - Phuoc Buu Nature Reserve in Xuyen Moc district, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, is the only relatively-intact coastal primeval forest remaining in Vietnam. Thanks to conservation efforts and a diverse ecosystem, the reserve holds great potential for tourism development.
A water lily lake in the Binh Chau - Phuoc Buu Nature Reserve. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Forest rangers patrol the reserve. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Yellow-footed squirrels in the reserve. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Wild flowers in the Binh Chau - Phuoc Buu reserve. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Vipers in the reserve. (Photo: VNP/VNA)