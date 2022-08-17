Hanoi greening urban roads
Together with contributing to the implementation of the Government’s target to plant 1 billion trees during the 2021-25 period, Hanoi is stepping up tree planting along urban roads and aims to plant up to 250,000 this year.
Trees along the Trung Hoa Tunnel impress passengers. (Photo: VNA)
An aerial view of tree-lined Vo Chi Cong Street in Tay Ho district (Photo: VNA)
The increase of green space in the city and along urban roads in particular helps reduce dust, smoke, and noise and at the same time improves the urban landscape. (Photo: VNA)
Green urban roads are on the rise in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Greenery on the elevated Ring Road No. 2 along the To Lich River (Photo: VNA)