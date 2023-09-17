Ninh Thuan attempting to preserve biodiversity
Ninh Thuan province is among localities in Vietnam boasting great biodiversity. To preserve this treasure, the province has introduced a host of policies on managing, protecting, and reviving forest and sea ecologies and on preserving local flora and fauna in line with ecotourism development.
A marine creature rescue station at Nui Chua National Park in Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)
Mangroves in Nai Lagoon in Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan city, are expected to contribute to the province’s biodiversity preservation and climate change response efforts. (Photo: VNA)
The Thuan Nam coastal protected forest in Thuan Nam district forms a shield mitigating the impact of natural disasters. (Photo: VNA)
The black-shanked douc, an endangered species of douc, in Nui Chua National Park in Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)
A sea turtle rescued and released back to sea in Nui Chua National Park in Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists explore Nui Chua National Park. (Photo: VNA)