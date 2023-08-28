Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve
The Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, on an area of 106,646 hectares, is considered a standard for the most typical forest ecosystem in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. The reserve attracts crowds of tourists keen to explore and experience eco-tourism activities.
The ancient coral reef in Rai Cave in Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve. (Ninh Thuan). (Photo: VNA)
Located in the Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve, Vinh Hy Bay is renowned for its natural beauty and unique charm, and has become a must-see destination in Ninh Thuan. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists exploring Rai Cave in the Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve. (Photo: VNA)
One of the special features of the national park is that it has a dry, hot climate similar to many places in Africa, with the highest recorded temperature being some 42 degrees Celsius. (Photo: VNA)
The untouched beauty of the rock park in the Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve. (Photo: VNA)